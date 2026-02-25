Shinee's Taemin reportedly funds staff after former agency delays salaries

K-pop star Taemin, who joined talent management agency Big Planet Made Entertainment in 2024, demanded the termination of his contract and left, Korean media reported yesterday (Feb 24).

It is said that the label owes the Shinee member over a billion won (S$900,000) in wages, and CEO Cha Ga-won allegedly committed a violation by signing a contract with an external company without his consent.

According to Sports Chosun, Taemin, 32, personally covered some of his staff's wages out of his own pocket as they were also not paid.

In their 2024 financial report, Big Planet Made Entertainment's liabilities exceeded their assets by 18 billion won, reported The Fact.

Cha also runs the agency One Hundred which is INB100's largest shareholder.

The artistes under the two companies - K-pop boy band The Boyz as well as Exo's Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin - are also reportedly owed billions of won in total.

Taemin has reportedly not signed with a new agency.

He will be performing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California in April, marking the first-ever appearance by a K-pop male solo artist in the line-up.

