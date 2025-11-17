K-pop star Nana and mum hospitalised after subduing home intruder

South Korean singer-actress Nana and her mother are recovering in hospital after confronting an armed robber who broke into their home on Nov 15.

The intruder, a man in his 30s, broke into the celebrity's home early in the morning, threatening her and her mother with a weapon and demanding money.

Nana, 34, and her mother managed to subdue the man and called the police.

He was arrested and detained on charges of aggravated robbery, AFP reported.

On the same day, Nana's agency Sublime released a statement saying: "The robber entered the home while wielding a weapon, leading to an extremely dangerous situation in which both Nana and her mother could have been critically harmed.

"As a result of the robber's physical assault, Nana's mother lost consciousness due to serious injury and Nana also sustained physical injury while trying to escape danger."

Currently, both Nana and her mother are receiving medical care in hospital, Yonhap reported. The intruder was also taken to hospital for treatment.

Nana, whose real name is Im Jin-ah, debuted in 2009 with K-pop girl group After School. She was also part of its three-member sub-unit Orange Caramel.

Nana transitioned into acting and starred in several TV series including crime drama series Kill It (2019) and Justice (2019), as well as movies such as Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy (2025).

In September, she released her first solo album, Seventh Heaven 16.

