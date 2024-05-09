Kris Jenner diagnosed with 'little tumour' while shooting new season of The Kardashians

Kris Jenner was diagnosed with a "little tumour" while shooting the new season of The Kardashians.

The 68-year-old showbiz matriarch reveals news of her diagnosis to Kylie Jenner, her daughter, during an upcoming episode of the reality TV show.

Kris shared: "I had my scan, they found a cyst and like a little tumour."

In response, Kylie became visibly emotional as she tried to digest the news. However, no further details have been given about Kris' health scare, which was revealed in a trailer for season five of the reality TV series.

Elsewhere, the trailer also touches on Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy scare.

She was forced to undergo emergency foetal surgery prior to giving birth to her youngest son in 2023.

Kourtney, 45 — who has Rocky, six months, with Travis Barker — said in the trailer: "I had to go in for foetal surgery, which was terrifying."

Kourtney was forced to undergo surgery amid fears for her son's life.

The reality star — who also has Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, nine, with Scott Disick — wrote on Instagram at the time: "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent foetal surgery. I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.

"Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."

