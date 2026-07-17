Kris Jenner's mum dies aged 91

Kris Jenner's mum has died aged 91.

The Kardashian matriarch took to her Instagram page to break the tragic news, as she shared a picture of her mum Mary Jo — affectionately know as MJ — as a young woman.

She wrote alongside it: "There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye.

"My mum was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters… to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted.

"She taught us that family is everything. She showed us how to love unconditionally and how to find joy in the little moments. She showed me how to face life's challenges with resilience and faith."

Kris went on to thank her mum for "every sacrifice you ever made, every piece of wisdom you shared, and every moment you loved us so completely".

She continued: "I will miss our daily talks, your smile, your laughter… Our hearts are broken, but we find comfort knowing that love like yours never truly leaves us. Your love will live on in our family, in our traditions, in every moment we are together, and in every life you touched.

"When I look at my kids and my grandkids, I will forever see pieces of you in all of us. There is not a part of me that isn't shaped by you. And if I have done anything right in this world, it's because I spent my life trying to live in a way that would make you proud.

"Every memory, every moment, every blessing, it was all because of you, and I will forever thank God every single day for making you my mummy."

Kris concluded: "My heart is broken into a million pieces… thank you for giving me the greatest childhood and oh what a beautiful blessed life… I love you forever Mummy. Thank you for giving us everything."

Kim Kardashian has yet to publicly react to MJ's death, but "liked" the post on Instagram.

While Gwen Stefani was among those commenting on Kris' post, writing: "We love you".

[[nid:740547]]