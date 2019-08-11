Kristen Bell to reprise role as voice of Gossip Girl in HBO reboot

PHOTO: Instagram/trending_305
Bang

The 39-year-old actress supplied the voice for the anonymous Gossip Girl character in the original drama series - which ran from 2007 to 2012 - and it has now been revealed that she will be back to voice the narrator once again for the reboot of the show, which will air on upcoming streaming service HBO Max.

Producers of the show said in a statement: "Kristen Bell has always been and will always be the voice of 'Gossip Girl'."

In the original show - which was based on the books by Cecily von Ziegesar - Dan Humphrey (played by Penn Badgley) was revealed in the final episode to have been behind the Gossip Girl persona.

The new show will take place eight years after the events of the original series, and aside from Kristen will feature a whole new cast of characters.

As of the time of writing, it's unknown whether any other famous faces from the original - including Blake Lively, Taylor Momsen, Leighton Meester, and Ed Westwick - will make any cameo appearances.

There has been no word on the new cast, or a release date, but HBO has said it will be about a "new generation" of teens and how "social media" has changed the landscape.

HBO said in a statement: "Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media - and the landscape of New York itself - has changed in the intervening years."

Original show creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are also behind the reboot and will return as executive producers, and Joshua Safran, a producer on the first 'Gossip Girl', will be involved in writing the new run.

More about
Hollywood Television celebrities actress

SERVICES