Ku Hye-sun and Ahn Jae-hyun now legally divorced

South Korean celebrities Ku Hye-sun and Ahn Jae-hyun have finalised their divorce.

Their divorce mediation session was held at Seoul Family Court yesterday (July 15) but both stars were not in attendance for the hearing. It comes 10 months after Jae-hyun filed for divorce against Hye-sun.

According to SBS News, the couple’s legal representatives issued a statement after the hearing that said: Ahn Jae-hyun and Ku Hye-sun came to an agreement to settle for divorce through mediation on July 15, 2020.

The two will each walk on their own paths, and they will wish the best for each other’s future. We express apologies for causing trouble to the public with their personal issues until now. Last year, Hye-sun had taken to Instagram to reveal that Jae-hyun had requested for a divorce.

The 35-year-old rose to fame after starring in Pure in Heart (2006) and historical drama The King and I. She subsequently earned regional popularity after acting in Boys Over Flowers opposite Lee Min-ho.

Jae-hyun is best known for his roles in My Love From Another Star and Blood. The 33-year-old had met Hye-sun on the set of Blood and they wedded in May 2016.