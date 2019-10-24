Ku Hye-sun asked Ahn Jae-hyun to delay divorce disclosure because of mum's tumour

After Korean actress-singer Sulli was found dead on Oct 14, actor Ahn Jae-hyun made his fans anxious when he deleted all his posts on Instagram.

In a recent post, he indicated that he was taking medication and expressed his bewilderment over Sulli's death that has been linked to depression.

But actress Ku Hye-sun, 34, who is embroiled in a bitter divorce with Ahn, 32, has shed more light on their relationship after a recent truce, worked out by their lawyers, kept her quiet.

In a picture spread and interview with lifestyle magazine Woman Sense, she elaborated on what she had earlier said about her appeal to Ahn not to do anything that would harm her mother's health.

Admitting to the magazine that her mum had a brain tumour, Ku said Ahn rejected her request to delay the news of the break-up by one week.

She added that she felt betrayed because she had tried hard to protect their marriage even while she was working.

"I spent time doing household chores and being my husband's wife. I was satisfied (with the arrangement).

"I wanted Ahn to succeed not as Ku's husband, but simply Ahn, more than anyone else."