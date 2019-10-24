Ku Hye-sun asked Ahn Jae-hyun to delay divorce disclosure because of mum's tumour

Actress Ku Hye-sun (left), who is embroiled in a bitter divorce with Ahn Jae-hyun, has shed more light on their relationship after a recent truce kept her quiet.
PHOTO: Instagram/kookoo900 and Instagram/ahnjaehyun00
Loh Keng Fatt
The Straits Times

After Korean actress-singer Sulli was found dead on Oct 14, actor Ahn Jae-hyun made his fans anxious when he deleted all his posts on Instagram.

In a recent post, he indicated that he was taking medication and expressed his bewilderment over Sulli's death that has been linked to depression.

But actress Ku Hye-sun, 34, who is embroiled in a bitter divorce with Ahn, 32, has shed more light on their relationship after a recent truce, worked out by their lawyers, kept her quiet.

In a picture spread and interview with lifestyle magazine Woman Sense, she elaborated on what she had earlier said about her appeal to Ahn not to do anything that would harm her mother's health.

Admitting to the magazine that her mum had a brain tumour, Ku said Ahn rejected her request to delay the news of the break-up by one week.

She added that she felt betrayed because she had tried hard to protect their marriage even while she was working.

"I spent time doing household chores and being my husband's wife. I was satisfied (with the arrangement).

"I wanted Ahn to succeed not as Ku's husband, but simply Ahn, more than anyone else."

The two, who met on the set of drama Blood in 2015, got married the following year.

Ku told the magazine that after Ahn moved to another apartment to focus on his acting, it became hard to contact him.

That apartment turned into a "space for us to live separately before I knew it. Even if I called or texted him, there was no response".

Ku also defended her behaviour, which has been described by netizens as vindictive, and seemingly intended to destroy Ahn's life and career, with her allegations of his drinking and having an affair with actress Oh Yeon-seo.

Ku said while others think she is "abnormal", the fact remains that she is a celebrity and her outlook on life and experiences is hence different from that of others.

"Since I know this, I'm trying not to let public opinion control my emotions and (dictate what she does)," she said.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

