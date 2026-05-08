Kumar on separating stage persona from daily life: 'If I'm smiling all the time, I'll be in IMH'

While local drag queen-comedian Kumar creates jokes on stage for his audiences with his over-the-top persona, he is after all a human being and has his own mood offstage.

The 57-year-old spoke to Singapore-based content creator Max Chernov in a YouTube video published on May 6 about separating his stage persona from daily life.

"I learnt to draw the line. If not, I will go crazy," he said.

Kumar added he knows friends who are unable to do that, which is bad for their mental health.

He also shared his opinions about some people commenting that he appears aloof in public.

"People have asked me in public, 'How come I don't smile?' I said, 'If I'm smiling all the time, I'll be in IMH (Institute of Mental Health), [because] something is wrong.' But they don't understand," he said.

"People expect me to be smiling [all the time] because I am funny on stage and I should be funny all the time. It's not fair, they should realise that it's work. If you smile at me, I should tell you a joke, is it? I'm not a vending machine."

Despite that, he knows some people wouldn't understand his point of view and that's just how it is.

In addition to commenting on Singapore society in the video, Kumar also shared why he only performs three times a week.

"I'm not greedy, I don't want to work for the sake of working, you know? Not that I am rich, but I'm happy performing three times a week because it gives me enough money to pay my rent, to have my lifestyle and be happy," he said, adding that his happiness doesn't stem from money alone.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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