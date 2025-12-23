Kunal Nayyar likes to pay off medical bills for 'random families'

Kunal Nayyar likes to "pay random families' medical bills".

The 42-year-old actor — who earned an estimated US$1 million (S$1.3 million) per episode of the Big Bang Theory — insisted his wealth does not "weigh heavy" on him because he and wife Neha Kapur like to use their fortune to help other people in various ways, including funding university scholarships for young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

He told the i newspaper: "Money has given me greater freedom and the greatest gift is the ability to give back, to change people's lives...

"We also support animal charities because we love dogs.

"But what I really love to do is go on GoFundMe at night and just pay random families' medical bills. That's my masked vigilante thing!

"So, no, money doesn't feel like a burden. It feels like a grace from the universe."

The Christmas Karma actor noted not everyone has such a luxury but helping those less fortunate will always make people feel better.

He said: "Right now people are not happy because we are all expecting someone else to be kind. We are expecting a president or a politician, some leader, to come and bring us world peace.

"But there is no world peace if your neighbour comes to your door wanting some sugar for their tea, and you lock it against them and say 'get away'."

He hopes audiences who see his latest movie, Christmas Karma, a re-telling of the classic Charles Dickens tale A Christmas Carol, learn an important lesson.

He said: "That no one is going to come and change the world for you. You have to do it for yourself."

Meanwhile, Kunal admitted he has experienced racism "all over the world".

He said: "I've experienced it all over the world. I cannot crawl out of my skin and change its colour. It is the suit I have to wear for the rest of this life."

And the actor is concerned overt racism "is coming back now".

He added: "With the flag-waving, the far right, the recent march of 300-400 people in central London. We cannot sugar coat that. We are living in a divisive world...

"People experience racism and sexism, all kinds of isms in this life, because of how narrow-minded people are.

"For me, whenever I face hardship, I try to approach it with compassion and understanding, because I don't believe you can change someone's mind by beating them in the mouth. I think that, with grace, you can help heal their inner child. Whatever is screaming out inside of them, you can hold that and say: I am here with you."

