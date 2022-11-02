Kylie Jenner believes she may have shown 'too much' of herself on social media

Kylie Jenner thinks she has the "toughest skin on the planet".

The 25-year-old reality star - who shot to fame alongside her world-famous family on Keeping up with the Kardashians in 2007 - now has more than 370 million followers on Instagram and now believes she may have shown "too much" of herself on social media over the years.

She said: "I think that when I showed my personality too much or shared a little bit too much, people just had more access to say things about the real me.

"So, I decided to push back a little bit. I think that I have probably the toughest skin on the planet 'cause millions of people have said things about me, and decided who I am that's not even me. It's hard to just swallow that. My friends and my family know who I am, so that's really all that matters."

The KylieCosmetics founder has been in an on-and-off relationship with rapper Travis Scott, 31, since 2017 and has four-year-old daughter Stormi as well as an eight-month old son - whose name she has not released publicly - with him and went on to add that her "priorities have changed" in recent years and now life is more about her children than herself.

Speaking on the YouTube series Who's in my Bathroom?!, she told host Hailey Bieber: "I think my priorities are just in a different place. I really have real life s*** to do now. I think before when I was on social media, I would dedicate my whole life to that. I would wake up. I would Snapchat my breakfast. I just can't do that anymore.

"All I want to do is trick-or-treat with my kids. It's all about them now, whereas before it was all about me. Halloween is more fun now because I get to live through them."

