Kylie Jenner donates $673K to help create new hospital lounge for teenage cancer patients

Kylie Jenner has donated US$500,000 (S$673,000) to help create a new hospital lounge for teenage cancer patients.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gave the generous sum of money to fund the state-of-the-art Hey, I'm Here For You Teen Lounge at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, which was unveiled on Wednesday (March 31).

Kylie's donation was supported by further funds from rockers Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend's Teen Cancer America, and it's believed Kylie chose to donate to the cause to support her friend Harry Hudson, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2017.

The lounge is named after Harry's cancer charity, as well as the title of his 2020 album.

A source told Page Six: "When Harry was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2017, one of the things that really struck him and his best friend Kylie, who sat with Harry through his chemo treatments, was that there was a great need to give more emotional support to teenagers and keep them hopeful and inspired during the process."

Whilst a friend added to the publication: "One of the things that Kylie and Harry found to be equally important as the science was the ability to treat the patient, specifically the teenage demographic, in a space that reflected positivity and healing."

The lounge includes video games, a big screen TV with streaming capabilities, and a meditation room.

Harry Hudson said in a statement: "I am so grateful for Kylie's friendship and the impact she's had on my life and my cancer journey … She has always been there for me, and together, we wanted to figure out a way to be there for other young people who are battling this disease."

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Kylie previously showed support for her friend back in 2017, when she said she would celebrate her birthday by raising funds for Teen Cancer America alongside Harry via the sales from her makeup line.