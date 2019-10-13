Kylie Jenner sees her stretch marks as a "gift" from her daughter Stormi.

The 22-year-old star - who has 20-month-old Stormi with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott - has revealed she's grown to accept the way her body has changed after giving birth last year.

She told a fan via Instagram: "I snapped back pretty fast but it was never the same and still isn't!

"Once i accepted the change my confidence came back. It just takes time (sic)"

Another of Kylie's followers asked the brunette beauty: "Did you have any stretch marks during your pregnancy? If so how did you get rid of them?"

Kylie replied: "On my breasts, butt, and thighs! I haven't gotten rid of them. Just accepted them as a little gift from Stormi lol. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Travis recently claimed that fatherhood is "the most impactful thing" in his life.

The 28-year-old rapper said his daughter is the best thing that has ever happened to him.

He shared: "I've gotten so much energy from her.

"She has shown me so many things that I never understood. I only got it once she was here. Fatherhood is the most impactful thing in my life.

"To see your daughter getting a little older every day is the most magical experience in the world. I've also developed so much passion. I feel things I never felt before."

Despite their recent split, friends of the duo are convinced they will rekindle their relationship in the future.

A source explained: "They are very, very in love, but she's 22, and her whole life is Stormi and her business and her family. She's not wanting to be a normal rapper's wife.

"He's still young and at the recording studio late. She usually goes to bed early. They have different lifestyles.".