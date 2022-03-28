Kylie Jenner shares touching video on pregnancy journey, opens up about postpartum struggle

On March 22, Kylie Jenner shared a touching tribute video to her second child.

The clip, which was uploaded to her YouTube account, began with a pregnancy test followed by the different events that have transpired in their family since then.

“I thought it’d only be right to let you guys know that I am 34 weeks [pregnant] today,” said the 24-year-old in the video.

She revealed that her son with Travis Scott had the same due date as their daughter Stormi. Stormi was born on Feb 1, 2018, while the baby was born on Feb 2, 2022 (2/2/22).

Upon learning about Kylie’s pregnancy, everyone was very excited, especially Kylie's family, the Kardashians.

“We’re just so excited that Stormi’s gonna be a big sister,” they said.

Travis’ mother Wanda Webster said to Kylie: “What a wonderful mother you are. You always think about Stormi first, and that’s so wonderful.”

Kris Jenner, Kylie’s mum, wanted to thank everyone who joined Kylie, Travis and Stormi on their family journey.

“It’s been an amazing time, and you’re the best mom in the world,” Kris said.

Heartfelt messages from the Kardashians

Kim Kardashian, who’s a mum-of-four, said: “I just want you to know we got you for life! We’re family for life. I pray that you love the family you are born into… We love you, and we can’t wait to meet you.”

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner shared how much Kylie inspired her to become a mom and a good parent in the future.

“You inspire me so much with being a mom. I’m not a mom yet myself, and I looked up to you so much when it comes to how you raise Stormi and how you’re going to raise your new baby. I’m just so excited and I love the baby so much I’m just so ready to meet him. So excited!” she said.

On the other hand, Khloe Kardashian wanted to be “the favourite aunt”.

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner welcomes baby boy with Travis Scott

Wolf is no longer the son’s name

After giving birth on Feb 2, Kylie revealed that her baby boy would be named Wolf Webster. However, right after posting their tribute video, she clarified that Wolf will no longer be their child’s name.

The makeup mogul shared on Instagram Stories that they will be changing their son’s name.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she wrote. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

However, in order to change his name, they would need to go through a legal process. She has yet to reveal the baby’s new name.

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner confirms she is pregnant with second child

Kylie opens up about her postpartum struggle

In one of Kylie’s Instagram Stories last week, she opened up about her postpartum struggles after giving birth to her second child.

“I just want to say to all my postpartum moms, that postpartum has not been easy. It’s not been easy, it’s very hard,” she said.

“This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter. It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually,” she added.

She also empathised with other mums who share the same experience as her.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.