Kylie Jenner's alleged stalker sentenced to prison

PHOTO: Instagram/kyliejenner
Bang

Kylie Jenner's alleged stalker has been sentenced to a year in prison.

Brandon Sevilla Martinez was arrested last month when he showed up at the home of the 22-year-old reality star and was claimed to have aggressively knocked on her door requesting to see her.

And now, according to TMZ, The LA County Superior Court clerk has confirmed the man pled no contest to one misdemeanour count of trespass by driving on private property, and one felony count of bringing contraband into jail, which he was charged with after trying to bring in a glass pipe he had with him when he was arrested.

The charges against him mean he has been sentenced to one year behind bars, and TMZ also claim he'll serve three years on probation, as well as being forced to stay 100 yards away from all parts of Hidden Hills, where Kylie lives.

Kylie - who has 21-month-old daughter Stormi with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott - filed for a temporary restraining order against Brandon after the incident, and a hearing to extend the order is set to take place later this month.

According to documents at the time of Brandon's arrest, he arrived at the star's home in late October and walked up the driveway, before pounding on her front door.

He allegedly claimed he was there to see her, before a security guard escorted him off the property and he was arrested.

The guard filed his own legal documents accusing the man of acting erratic and nervous.

Kylie's decision to file for a restraining order came as she was reportedly concerned for the safety of her 20-month-old daughter Stormi, as she claimed Brandon could return to her home in the future.

The lip kit mogul - who was not home when the man allegedly came to her property - also claimed he follows her and other members of her family on social media.

