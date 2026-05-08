Kylie Jenner's eyebrows 'ruined' after bleaching them for Met Gala

Kylie Jenner's eyebrows are "ruined" after she bleached them for her appearance at the Met Gala.

The Kardashians star, 28, walked the red carpet at the glitzy event in New York on Monday (May 4) night wearing a nude illusion Schiaparelli gown and she changed up her make-up look by lightening her brows.

However, Kylie later revealed she was having trouble dyeing them back to their natural colour.

Kylie posted a video on Instagram and captioned it: "Trying to dye my brows back."

In the clip, Kylie was seen crying with laughter as she declared: "Oh no my brows are ruined. What is this? What the f*** is this? This looks horrible."

Kylie's showstopping look was created by her make-up artist Ariel Tejada, who used products from the TV star's own Kylie Cosmetics range to prepare her for the red carpet.

Kylie's skin was prepared using the brand's soon-to-be-launched Supple Glaze Hydrating Primer before adding a foundation — the Skin Tint Blurring Elixir in shades 5N and 6N combined with the Power Plush Concealer in 4.5WN.

Ariel used another new Kylie Cosmetics product, Natural Blur Brightening and Setting Powder in Soft Pink, for her under eye area, while he also used Hybrid Blush in Petal before adding Glow Balm in Feelings Neutral.

For the eyes, Kylie's smokey look was created using the Classic Matte Palette and finished with the Kylash Volume Mascara.

Another upcoming product — Cloud Balm — was used on Kylie's lips along with Kylie Cosmetics Plumping Lip Liner in Cool Nude and Chill Brown as well as Plumping Powder Matte Lip in Nude Mood.

Kylie then completed her outfit with a few spritzes of her Cosmic Kylie Jenner Intense Eau de Parfum.

The reality TV star's Schiaparelli outfit was designed to look as she was only half dressed with a white embellished gown appearing to peel off at the waist to reveal a nude corset complete with fake nipples.

Kylie previously admitted she feels most comfortable at red carpet events when she's able to "have fun with fashion".

She told Elle magazine: "I like to lean into silhouettes that make me feel both comfortable and confident, whether it's a custom moment or something archival ...

"I feel confident when I get to have fun with fashion - I love to play with different pieces and style to build a perfect outfit that shows off my creativity.

"I also love to spray a fragrance as a finishing touch — my Cosmic Intense perfume is a bold scent that truly reflects power, and it instantly gives me an extra boost of confidence when I put it on."

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