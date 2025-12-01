Kylie Minogue's announces 10th anniversary Christmas album featuring new song

Kylie Minogue's Christmas single has been 10 years in the making.

The 57-year-old singer's latest track Xmas is inspired by the Village People's 1978 party classic YMCA and she revealed the idea for the song first came to her in summer 2015.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "The song comes from 2015. I was at Soho House in Berlin, it was summer on the terrace, and we'd just done the first Christmas album.

"We'd had a couple of glasses of wine — it wasn't Kylie Wines back then — and it came to us like YMCA but Xmas. I've been sitting on the chorus for 10 years."

The video for the single sees Kylie performs the famous flying dance move from Dirty Dancing and despite her decades of stage experience, the Can't Get You Out Of My Head hitmaker was "a bit scared" about pulling it off.

She said: "I was a bit scared as I've never done it before. It was a fantasy moment. I was told not to overthink it.

"We did a couple of practices before we did the main one. The thing is, you just need to trust the other person.

"The first one I got up, but I overshot it. The second was fine. The third one was good. The bruises were worth it the next day."

Kylie thinks it would be "crazy" if Xmas tops the festive chart, but she isn't convinced it will.

She said: "I'm not counting on it.

"It would be crazy but that's definitely parked to one side for me.

"I am just happy that ten years have passed since my last Christmas album, and we are all here still going."

The Padam Padam singer is planning to take a break from the spotlight after a hectic two years featuring two albums and a 66-date Tension world tour, but that doesn't mean she won't be working.

She said: "It feels like I haven't stopped. It's been a gigantic year, but I imagine I will be making music just for the love of it and maybe banking some things.

"I could happily be in the studio most of my time. I love it. I find it just gets richer and more satisfying.

"Doing the Christmas album in my breaks of the Tension Tour was maybe not so wise, but I love it.

"I don't know about releasing it. I think I should just do the background work... maybe."

