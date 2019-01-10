Kym Ng challenges TV queen Zoe Tay to an acting showdown

It's the showdown of the Ah Jies and we're not talking about Fann Wong versus Zoe Tay.

This time, veteran host Kym Ng has thrown down the gauntlet because she'll be acting alongside Zoe for the first time in the upcoming drama My Guardian Angels.

The 52-year-old, who is excited to share the screen with Zoe, had joked with local media last month that she'll "fight it out" with her.

To Kym's credit, she did bag the All-Time Favourite Artiste award at this year's Star Awards after clinching her 10th Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes award in 2018.

She has also won a Best Supporting Actress award (and her first acting award to boot) in 2018 for her work on When Duty Calls.

However, most would be more familiar with her exuberant personality and hilarious antics as a host on variety shows.

While the character Kym plays will be at odds with Zoe's in the drama — thus probably giving rise to some funny moments which we're sure she'll knock out of the park — she is going up against one of Mediacorp's biggest and most experienced actresses.

Zoe has 30 years of experience, made waves in her role as Luo Qifang in 1993's The Unbeatables, clinched 10 Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes awards consecutively since its inception in 1994, won three Best Actress Awards, and even has a wax figure modelled after her by Madame Tussauds Singapore.

Wow, talk about a jaw-dropping resume. It's the kind of resume that employers look for in a junior position and fresh graduates hope to have.

While we would have loved to find out what a Kym versus Zoe showdown is like, it seems that it'll have to wait as Zoe told Lianhe Zaobao that she'll graciously give in to Kym.

She said: "I look forward to working with Kym. Her acting skills have improved and I think it's going to be a delightful experience to film with her. I won't compete with her, I'll give in to her."

Besides, let's be real. Zoe doesn't need to prove herself to anyone.

Her achievements are the stuff of legends (at least in the local TV scene) and her name has been immortalised.

And she doesn't need to put her 51-year-old body in a bikini to stay relevant.

Clarification: An earlier version of this article did not mention that Kym Ng won a Best Supporting Actress award in 2018

bryanlim@asiaone.com