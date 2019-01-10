Kym Ng challenges TV queen Zoe Tay to an acting showdown

Kym Ng jokes about challenging Zoe Tay in their upcoming drama My Guardian Angels.
PHOTO: Instagram/the_celebrityagency
Bryan Lim
Bryan Lim
AsiaOne

It's the showdown of the Ah Jies and we're not talking about Fann Wong versus Zoe Tay.

This time, veteran host Kym Ng has thrown down the gauntlet because she'll be acting alongside Zoe for the first time in the upcoming drama My Guardian Angels.

The 52-year-old, who is excited to share the screen with Zoe, had joked with local media last month that she'll "fight it out" with her.

To Kym's credit, she did bag the All-Time Favourite Artiste award at this year's Star Awards after clinching her 10th Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes award in 2018.

She has also won a Best Supporting Actress award (and her first acting award to boot) in 2018 for her work on When Duty Calls.

However, most would be more familiar with her exuberant personality and hilarious antics as a host on variety shows.

While the character Kym plays will be at odds with Zoe's in the drama — thus probably giving rise to some funny moments which we're sure she'll knock out of the park — she is going up against one of Mediacorp's biggest and most experienced actresses.

Zoe has 30 years of experience, made waves in her role as Luo Qifang in 1993's The Unbeatables, clinched 10 Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes awards consecutively since its inception in 1994, won three Best Actress Awards, and even has a wax figure modelled after her by Madame Tussauds Singapore.

Wow, talk about a jaw-dropping resume. It's the kind of resume that employers look for in a junior position and fresh graduates hope to have.

While we would have loved to find out what a Kym versus Zoe showdown is like, it seems that it'll have to wait as Zoe told Lianhe Zaobao that she'll graciously give in to Kym.

She said: "I look forward to working with Kym. Her acting skills have improved and I think it's going to be a delightful experience to film with her. I won't compete with her, I'll give in to her."

Besides, let's be real. Zoe doesn't need to prove herself to anyone.

Her achievements are the stuff of legends (at least in the local TV scene) and her name has been immortalised.

And she doesn't need to put her 51-year-old body in a bikini to stay relevant.

Clarification: An earlier version of this article did not mention that Kym Ng won a Best Supporting Actress award in 2018

bryanlim@asiaone.com

More about
Local celebrities Television In Case You Missed It

TRENDING

Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a &#039;prostitute&#039;
Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a 'prostitute'
Yale-NUS suspended student charged with filming upskirt and shower videos of women on campus
Yale-NUS suspended student charged with filming upskirt and shower videos of women on campus
Woman tells driver to park properly at MBS, but she was the one who parked wrongly
Woman tells driver to park properly at MBS, but she was the one who parked wrongly
&#039;Why make PSLE 2019 such a nightmare&#039;: Singapore mum asks Education Minister
'Why make PSLE 2019 such a nightmare': Singapore mum asks Education Minister
2-year-old in India dead after grandma threw her out 6th storey window and went back to sleep
2-year-old in India dead after grandma threw her out 6th storey window and went back to sleep
Indonesians confess to making petrol bombs to &#039;burn Chinese shops&#039;
Indonesians confess to making petrol bombs to 'burn Chinese shops'
&#039;Ban PMDs from footpaths so we can feel safe again&#039;: Accident victims and pedestrians
'Ban PMDs from footpaths so we can feel safe again': Accident victims and pedestrians
Man drives off with husband of alleged lover on windscreen
Man drives off with husband of alleged lover on windscreen
This Singapore cafe serves 24k gold-layered durian desserts with whole Mao Shan Wang
This Singapore cafe serves 24k gold-layered durian desserts with whole Mao Shan Wang
Shopping malls in KL that are not KLCC, Berjaya Times Square and Sungei Wang Plaza
Shopping malls in KL that are not KLCC, Berjaya Times Square and Sungei Wang Plaza
What is SG Nasi Lemak? Inside the Telegram chat group circulating local NSFW content
What is SG Nasi Lemak? Inside the Telegram chat group circulating local NSFW content
Tenant from hell turns Malaysia house into a junkyard, owner even finds newborn kittens in rubbish
Tenant from hell turns Malaysia house into a junkyard, owner even finds newborn kittens in rubbish

LIFESTYLE

What do Singapore&#039;s rich spend their money on?
What do Singapore's rich spend their money on?
7 space-saving appliances that will make your HDB flat feel infinitely bigger
7 space-saving appliances that will make your HDB flat feel infinitely bigger
How to hire a maid in Singapore: Costs &amp; fees of a domestic helper (2019)
How to hire a maid in Singapore: Costs & fees of a domestic helper (2019)
Monga fried chicken: Local celebrity friends say yes-yes to Nono
Monga fried chicken: Local celebrity friends say yes-yes to Nono

Home Works

Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Homeowner squeaks displeasure over otters feasting on prized koi
Woman heartbroken after otters feast on prized koi
Kym Ng challenges TV queen Zoe Tay to an acting showdown
Kym Ng challenges TV queen Zoe Tay to an acting showdown
Bubble tea with Mark Lee, pig trotters with Jack Neo next for fried chicken mogul Nono?
Nono: How can I not contact Jacky Wu & Kang Kang?
Indonesian girl, 11, jumps off motorcycle to escape from sexually abusive stepfather
Indonesian man rapes stepdaughter, wife turns a blind eye to crime

SERVICES