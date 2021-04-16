Kyra Sedgwick never got invited back to Tom Cruise's house after accidentally pressing this button

Kyra Sedgwick "didn't get invited back" to Tom Cruise's house after accidentally calling police to the abode.

The 55-year-old actress and her husband Kevin Bacon were invited to a star-studded dinner at the home the Mission: Impossible star shared with his then-wife Nicole Kidman around the time of filming 1992 movie A Few Good Men, and she admitted her curiosity got the better of her and she couldn't resist pressing a curious button she'd discovered.

Speaking on The Drew Barrymore show, Kyra recalled: "It's a pretty good story. It was a sad moment, but it was a funny story.

"So I was pregnant, I was very pregnant, and we got invited over to dinner. I had worked with Tom [on 'Born On The Fourth Of July'] but Kev was doing [.A Few Good Men' with him].

"So we got invited over for dinner with lots of famous people like Demi Moore and Bruce Willis because she was in the movie. Rob Reiner was there. It was a flow, and Nicole was there.

"It was one of those nights that I often don't get invited to and so there was this like fireplace mantle and I was looking around and there was this little button underneath the mantle."

The Call Your Mother star - who has Travis, 31, and Sosie, 29, with Kevin - admitted she hoped something "interesting" would happen if she pressed the button, but when nothing happened, she began to worry.

She continued: "I was like, 'Oh what is that little button?' So I pressed the little button because I thought maybe something interesting will happen," she shared, noting her curiosity got the better of her.

"Nothing happened and then I got a little nervous. I was like, 'Oh nothing happened that doesn't seem right. So I tapped Tom on the shoulder, who was in the middle of a story, and I said, 'I pressed this button down here.'

"And he was like, 'You pressed that button?' And I was like, 'Yeah, I pressed that button.' And he goes, 'That's the panic button.'"

Before long, the dinner was interrupted by the arrival of multiple police cars.

Kyra added: "And so the cops came, they had to stop the screening, they had to see Tom….I think there were more than like five cop cars, it was something… I didn't get invited back."