Kyra Sedgwick says husband Kevin Bacon gave her ‘agonising’ bikini wax

Kevin Bacon gave Kyra Sedgwick an "agonising" bikini wax.

The actress enlisted her husband to help with her grooming as beauty salons are currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and because he is usually "incredibly handy" and "really good at a lot of things".

However, it turned out that his DIY capabilities didn't translate to being a skilled waxer.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kyra said: "It became clear at one point to me and to both of us, you know, that I needed a bikini line wax. I think that part of me was like, 'How hard could it be?' I've watched these amazing ladies do it all these years. I've always really appreciated them and their attention to detail but I didn't think it would be that hard.

"Kev is incredibly handy, he's really good at a lot of things, it's weird. He's a good cook, he knows how to fix stuff... We both figured how hard could it be?

"I went online and got the best wax kit, we looked at the directions…

"There were moments where I was like, 'I thought you knew how to do this! My god, what are you doing?' He's like, 'I didn't say I knew how to do this. You said I knew how to do this!'"

The 55-year-old actress was left in a lot of pain thanks to her spouse's unconventional waxing technique.

She explained: "I assumed the position and what you have to do is brush the hair away from the way it grows while putting the wax on and taking a piece of cloth, you put the cloth on the wax and rip it really hard…

"I'm not saying it was a disaster but the fact we didn't have to go to the emergency room was a miracle.

"You have to use a small piece of cloth. It was too big, so you're ripping off too much hair at one time, and it's agonising. It's agonising, and also if you're not pulling it in the right directions, it won't get off. And when you can't pull it off, that's when you need to call 911."