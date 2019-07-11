Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper 'did a good job' with their fake romance

PHOTO: Instagram/ladygaga
Bang

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper joked they "did a good job" pretending to be in love for A Star Is Born, as people believed they were actually dating.

The 33-year-old singer and actress starred alongside Bradley in the romantic musical movie last year, and their performance as on-screen lovers Ally and Jack led some people to believe Bradley - who was dating now ex-partner Irina Shayk at the time - and Gaga were romantically involved off screen too.

But now, Gaga has said the relationship rumours that circled the pair - who performed an emotional rendition of Shallow from the movie at the Oscars earlier this year - just prove they put on an excellent "performance".

Addressing the rumours, she said: "Quite frankly, I think the press is very silly. I mean, we made a love story. For me, as a performer and as an actress, of course we wanted people to believe that we were in love. And we wanted people to feel that love at the Oscars. We wanted it to go right through the lens of that camera and to every television that it was being watched on.

"And we worked hard on it, we worked for days. We mapped the whole thing out - it was orchestrated as a performance. In truth, when we talked about it, we went, 'Well, I guess we did a good job!' "

The Bad Romance hitmaker is good friends with the 44-year-old actor - who also directed the movie - and has praised his parenting abilities to two-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, whom he has with Irina.

She added: "He's a beautiful father."

Gaga won the Oscar for Best Original Song for Shallow, and says she saw "a lot of pain" looking at the trophy, because she had to "relive" parts of her career whilst playing Ally.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey for ELLE magazine, she said: "The character of Ally stayed with me for a long time. I had to relive a lot of my career doing that role. I don't know how you feel when you've acted, but for me, I don't view it as filming a movie. I film it as living the character, and it's a moment in my life, so I relived it all again, and it took a long time for it to go away.

"When I won the Oscar for Shallow, I looked at it, and a reporter asked me, 'When you look at that Oscar, what do you see?' And I said, 'I see a lot of pain'. And I wasn't lying in that moment.

"I was raped when I was 19 years-old, repeatedly. I have been traumatised in a variety of ways by my career over the years from many different things, but I survived, and I've kept going. And when I looked at that Oscar, I saw pain. I don't know that anyone understood it when I said it in the room, but I understood it."

More about
Hollywood Lady Gaga acting

TRENDING

&#039;How can you ride here?&#039;: Pedestrians shove GrabFood cyclist off bicycle path in Yishun
'How can you ride here?': Pedestrians shove GrabFood cyclist off bicycle path in Yishun
Carina Lau feels bad for hubby Tony Leung because he has to eat clean in preparation for Marvel role
Carina Lau feels bad for hubby Tony Leung because he has to eat clean in preparation for Marvel role
Chingmy Yau&#039;s daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Chingmy Yau's daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Landslide hits road in Genting
Landslide hits road in Genting
17-year-old boy in Thailand found dead after overnight gaming binge during school holidays
17-year-old boy in Thailand found dead after overnight gaming binge during school holidays
Woman dies in accident in Lentor Avenue; she pushes child out of harm&#039;s way before being hit by car
Woman dies in accident in Lentor Avenue; she pushes child out of harm's way before being hit by car
China woman almost dies from heart attack after son couldn&#039;t do a math problem
China woman almost dies from heart attack after son couldn't do a math problem
More heads roll at Chinese airline over cockpit visitor
More heads roll at Chinese airline over cockpit visitor
Joey Yung apologises for &#039;supporting&#039; Hong Kong protests
Joey Yung apologises for 'supporting' Hong Kong protests
Pros and cons of keeping your savings in your CPF special account
Pros and cons of keeping your savings in your CPF special account
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Umno: &#039;Snap election&#039; next year if power transition fails
Umno: 'Snap election' next year if power transition fails

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Weekend planner Nov 9-10: Sky High Circus, night bazaar &amp; other fun activities
Weekend planner Nov 9-10: Sky High Circus, night bazaar & other fun activities
&#039;Chicken rice&#039; soba in the CBD with so much meat &#039;it&#039;s like free&#039;
'Chicken rice' soba in the CBD with so much meat 'it's like free'
Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you&#039;re in Europe
Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you're in Europe
Your contractor damaged your neighbour&#039;s property. Can you be made liable?
Your contractor damaged your neighbour's property. Can you be made liable?

Home Works

8 creative ways to get the most out of your condo layout
8 creative ways to get the most out of your condo layout
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
12 years later, Andy Lau&#039;s crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father&#039;s forgiveness
12 years later, Andy Lau's crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father's forgiveness
Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Taiwanese climber&#039;s bikini shot at Everest Base Camp sets tongues wagging
Too sexy for Everest? Taiwanese woman's bikini shot sets tongues wagging

SERVICES