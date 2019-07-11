Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper 'did a good job' with their fake romance

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper joked they "did a good job" pretending to be in love for A Star Is Born, as people believed they were actually dating.

The 33-year-old singer and actress starred alongside Bradley in the romantic musical movie last year, and their performance as on-screen lovers Ally and Jack led some people to believe Bradley - who was dating now ex-partner Irina Shayk at the time - and Gaga were romantically involved off screen too.

But now, Gaga has said the relationship rumours that circled the pair - who performed an emotional rendition of Shallow from the movie at the Oscars earlier this year - just prove they put on an excellent "performance".

Addressing the rumours, she said: "Quite frankly, I think the press is very silly. I mean, we made a love story. For me, as a performer and as an actress, of course we wanted people to believe that we were in love. And we wanted people to feel that love at the Oscars. We wanted it to go right through the lens of that camera and to every television that it was being watched on.

"And we worked hard on it, we worked for days. We mapped the whole thing out - it was orchestrated as a performance. In truth, when we talked about it, we went, 'Well, I guess we did a good job!' "

The Bad Romance hitmaker is good friends with the 44-year-old actor - who also directed the movie - and has praised his parenting abilities to two-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, whom he has with Irina.

She added: "He's a beautiful father."