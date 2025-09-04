Lady Gaga apologises for cancelling show when fans were already in the venue

Lady Gaga has apologised after cancelling a show when fans were already in the venue.

The 39-year-old singer was set to perform in Miami, Florida on Wednesday night (Sept 3) as part of her Mayhem Ball Tour, but she was forced to scrap the concert at the last minute with the crowd already inside the Kaseya Center.

On her Instagram Stories, she wrote: "Hi everyone I am really so so sorry but I need to postpone tonight's show in Miami.

"During rehearsal last night and my vocal warmup tonight my voice was extremely strained and both my [doctor] and vocal coach have advised me not to go on because of the risk it poses."

The Poker Face hitmaker described the decision as "agonising", but insisted she had to scrap the show to protect her voice in the long term.

She continued: "I want to be hardcore and just push through this for you but I don't want to risk long term or permanent damage on my vocal cords.

"There is a significant risk based on all our combined experience with a show like ours and as you know I sing live every night — and even though this was a hard and agonising decision I would be more afraid of the long-term implications on my voice.

"I hope you can forgive me and accept my sincerest apologies for any disappointment, let down, inconvenience. I am so so sorry. I tried so hard to avoid this.

"I take serious care of myself to be able to put on this highly demanding show. I love my fans so much, respect you and hope you can accept my sincere regretful apology."

In footage shared online, fans could be seen leaving the arena following the disappointing news.

Meanwhile, Gaga — whose tour in the US ends on Sept 18 in Chicago followed by international dates across Europe, Australia and Asia — confirmed she and her team are looking to return to Miami in the future.

She added: "We are trying to reschedule the show as quickly as possible."

[[nid:722041]]