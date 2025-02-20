Lady Gaga confirms Telephone sequel on the way

Lady Gaga has confirmed that a sequel to Telephone is on the way.

The 38-year-old pop star teamed up with Beyonce in 2010 for the track from her EP The Fame Monster, and while the music video concluded with a teaser that read 'To be continued...', Gaga has only just confirmed that something is on the cards.

When asked during an appearance on Vanity Fair's Lie Detector series if a follow-up was coming, she said: "Yes."

But she remained coy when giving out many other details, including whether Beyonce will be joining her again this time round. Asked if Beyonce would be involved, she said: "Maybe."

And when asked if scheduling conflicts were getting in the way of taking the project forward, Gaga confirmed that was not the case.

In the music video, Lady Gaga is a prison inmate who is behind bars for murdering her boyfriend and Beyonce arrives to bail her out before the two of them go on a killing spree at a diner.

The track — which was initially written by Gaga for Britney Spears before she turned it down — features the opening line "Hello, hello, baby, you called I can't hear a thing," and when asked if she had ever answered the phone like that in real life, the Grammy Award-winning star admitted that was a possibility.

She said: "I feel like I might have actually done that before, but maybe not. I am so bad at this. I just said yes, and no and maybe."

When a crew member claimed that the lie detector confirmed she was being truthful with that initial answer, Gaga quipped that was "good to know".

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EVBsypHzF3U[/embed]

