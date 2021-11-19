Lady Gaga drew on real trauma for House of Gucci role

Lady Gaga drew on her own "real" trauma for House of Gucci.

The 35-year-old star plays Patrizia Reggiani - who was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci - in the new biographical drama film, and she drew on real-life events for her performance.

She told Sky News: "I think I'm just like everybody else really. I'm imagining, sure. I'm creative, sure. But I think that being imaginative comes from a real place, it's just how you choose to synthesise who you are.

"When I think about my real-life experiences, there was a lot of things that I've been through in my life, traumatic experiences, that I drew upon to play Patrizia, and it's not necessarily imaginative in that way.

"I mean I'm calling upon myself. Now, it might be imaginative to you, you might see it and say 'Oh that looks like it possesses imagination', but for me, it's not imaginative, it's real."

Gaga found the role emotionally challenging, and she felt "broken" by the time the film wrapped.

She added: "I was so broken at the end. I feel like I'm reliving the technique of the process of building this film every day when I speak to you about it."

To get into character with Patrizia's Italian accent, she decided to start early and keep the twang in between scenes.

Gaga recently said: "I started in the voice six months before we started shooting and I stayed in it for the whole of filming, which I am sure was super annoying for Adam [Driver].

"For me, I thought it was harder to go in and out, so I stayed in character."

And Gaga revealed that her own mother "actually really liked" the lengths she went to for the part.

She said: "I think my mom actually really liked it. She's always embraced this artistic side of me, ever since I was a little girl.

"My father would laugh. I drove some people crazy, of course, but you know, I'm like a child with art and I love to immerse myself."