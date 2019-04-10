Lady Gaga jokes about calling her next album 'Adele'

Winner for Best Original Song - Motion Picture for 'Shallow - A Star is Born' Lady Gaga poses with the trophy during the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

In a week full of unusual album teases, the pop powerhouse suggested a surprising title for her next album.

Lady Gaga recently tweeted that the highly anticipated follow-up to her 2016 "Joanne" will be titled after British singer-songwriter Adele.

Although this title is likely a joke, the "Star Is Born" star has been teasing her new album on several occasions.

Last March, Gaga quashed rumours that she was expecting a child by revealing that she was "pregnant" with her sixth studio project, which she referred to as LG6.

Although details about LG6 are still scarce to this date, Sophie, BloodPop and Boys Noize have been tied to the project, with rumored collaborators also including Cupcakke, Diplo and Rihanna.

Earlier this year, Gaga announced her venture into the beauty industry, revealing a debut collection of six makeup series that she created in collaboration with Haus Laboratories.

Meanwhile, Adele made headlines this week when OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder teased that the Grammy winner had recorded a song with Beyonce.

The musician said that the two megastars would be joined by Coldplay vocalist Chris Martin on an upcoming song, which will appear in his band's new album, "Human."

Tedder later clarified that the too-good-to-be-true collaboration was a joke, explaining on social media that he was simply "kidding."

Adele has not released new music material since her third album, "25," which arrived in 2015.

She has made limited public appearances since then, fueling speculation that she is working on a new studio project.

