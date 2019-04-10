Lady Gaga jokes about calling her next album 'Adele'

In a week full of unusual album teases, the pop powerhouse suggested a surprising title for her next album.

Lady Gaga recently tweeted that the highly anticipated follow-up to her 2016 "Joanne" will be titled after British singer-songwriter Adele.

Although this title is likely a joke, the "Star Is Born" star has been teasing her new album on several occasions.

Last March, Gaga quashed rumours that she was expecting a child by revealing that she was "pregnant" with her sixth studio project, which she referred to as LG6.

Although details about LG6 are still scarce to this date, Sophie, BloodPop and Boys Noize have been tied to the project, with rumored collaborators also including Cupcakke, Diplo and Rihanna.

Earlier this year, Gaga announced her venture into the beauty industry, revealing a debut collection of six makeup series that she created in collaboration with Haus Laboratories.