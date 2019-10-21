Lady Gaga in 'a lot of pain' after getting thrown off stage

PHOTO: Instagram/ladygaga
Bang

Lady Gaga is in "a lot of pain" after she was accidentally thrown off the stage this week.

The Shallow hitmaker has been left wincing in agony after an over-excited fan picked her up during her Las Vegas residency on Thursday night (Oct 17), fell off the side of the elevated platform with her in his arms and landed on top of her in the audience.

But, despite her bruised bones and achey joints, the 33-year-old singer didn't let her injuries stop her from attending her best friend's bachelorette party on Friday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday evening, Gaga uploaded a photograph of herself dressed in a black ensemble with candy floss hair and bold make-up with a pair of bridesmaid glasses in her hand and wrote: "I might be in a lot of pain but I couldn't miss my best friend's bachelorette dinner. I [heart emoji] you @sarahtannomakeup (sic)."

The A Star is Born actress underwent a full body x-ray immediately after the fall to check she hadn't broken any bones and she later updated fans on the outcome.

Referencing her 2008 song, Just Dance, she wrote: "When they have to X-Ray almost your entire body...Just Dance. Gonna be ok (sic)."

Although it appeared to be a nasty fall, Gaga jumped straight up and comforted the distraught fan who dropped her before she carried on her with her set.

She said: "The only thing that's not okay is we need some stairs for the damn stage so I can get back up. You all right? Come on up! Everything's fine! It's not your fault, let's go, come on. Are you okay?"

She later joked about the incident, saying: "11 years [of being a fan] and we f****** love each other so much we fall off the damn stage...

"We were like Rose and Jack from the Titanic."

