Lady Gaga to perform at 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

Lady Gaga has been confirmed as a performer at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

The Poker Face hitmaker will grace the stage at the glitzy bash at New York's UBS Arena on Sunday (Sept 7).

The stacked bill includes Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, Post Malone and Tate McRae, Sombr, Alex Warren and J Balvin featuring DJ Snake.

Mariah Carey, who is this year's recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, will also take to the stage for a medley of her greatest hits.

Gaga leads the nominations with nods in 12 categories.

It marks the third time the pop idol has topped the nominations list — a feat no other artist has matched in VMAs history.

Bruno Mars has earned 11 nominations, while Kendrick Lamar has 10.

Blackpink star Rose and Sabrina Carpenter have eight nominations each, including in major categories like Best Pop and Artist of the Year.

There are two new categories this year for Best Country and Best Pop Artist.

The highly sought-after Artist of the Year prize will be contested by Bad Bunny, Beyonce, Lamar, Lady Gaga, Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.

