Lady Gaga to perform 4 nights in Singapore, only stop in Asia

Superstar Lady Gaga will be performing at the National Stadium on May 18, 19, 21 and 24, with these being her only stop in Asia.

This marks her return to Singapore 13 years after her Born This Way Ball Tour in 2012.

The news was announced today (March 10) and while tickets prices have yet to be announced, presales will begin March 18. Here are the ways to get your tickets:

Mastercard presale

Mastercard Cardholders can access tickets from March 18, 10am to March 20, 9.59am. More details can be found on http://www.priceless.com/music.

Klook presale

Klook members can get tickets via the Klook app from March 19, 10am to March 21, 9.59am. More information can be found at the Klook website.

KrisFlyer presale

KrisFlyer members can access the presale on www.ticketmaster.sg from March 20, 12pm to March 21, 11.59am. They can also redeem their miles for the tickets.

Live Nation presale

Members can secure tickets from March 20, 12pm to 11.59pm. Sign up for a free membership and gain pre-sale access at www.livenation.sg.

General ticket sales will begin on March 21 at 2pm on Ticketmaster.sg.

There is a maximum of six tickets per transaction.

jengjee.hoon@asiaone.com