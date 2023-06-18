Lady Gaga says time out of spotlight 'extremely healing and recharging'

Lady Gaga feels her recent time out of the spotlight has been "extremely healing and recharging".

The Poker Face singer, 37, has been lying relatively low as she prepared her character for the upcoming Joker sequel and a film on her Chromatica Ball tour, but has now reassured fans she has used the time to grow creatively and personally.

She said in a long open letter to her 55 million Instagram followers: "I've been experiencing my creativity ever since last summer in a really special and private way.

"I wrote and produced music for a special project, I prepared for months developing my character for Joker, I filmed Joker for many months (a very introspective time), I have been running my start-up Haus Labs, doing philanthropic work, and additionally have been working on the Chromatica Ball film edit."

Lady Gaga, who is starring as Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Joker in Joker: Folie à Deux added: "I can say for the first time in many years that my love of making art, music, fashion, and supporting community has never been more fulfilling.

"I hope you know this time to myself has been extremely healing and recharging for my heart, mind, body, and creativity — to create within myself and to have a personal life that's just for me.

"I'm sure that may feel different because I haven't always been so private (I bet that will make some of you laugh) — but I love my fans, my little monsters, so much and that will never change."

Revealing she's been working on a Chromatica Ball film as well as new music for a special project, the 13-time Grammy winner went on: "I can't wait for you to experience it. Thank you for being willing to grow with me so that I can change and transform with the community I love so much.

"I hope you love all the things I've been creating for you and I hope this is a small reminder to you of my deep passion and commitment to art."

She has previously admitted she likes to "have time to be alone", and told

Wallpaper magazine: "I'm actually really interested in living more of a life of solitude.

"It's really nice to just have time to be alone, and be expansive, and know that you're enough. I wish I could tell my younger self that."

"When I was younger, I spent a lot of time alone writing music," she continued, adding, "But the more successful I became, the more I felt like I needed other people to tell me I was great."

