Lady Gaga shares first-look image of her Joker: Folie a Deux character

Lady Gaga has shared a first-look image of her Joker: Folie a Deux character.

The 36-year-old actress and singer is set to play Harley Quinn in the sequel to the hit film Joker and a new close-up shot sees Gaga holding the face of co-star Joaquin Phoenix — who will reprise his role as Arthur Fleck/Joker.

Todd Phillips is returning to direct the sequel that he co-wrote with Scott Silver.

The movie is set to be released in October 2024 and will feature Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson and Harry Lawtey as additional cast members.

Harley Quinn has been played by Margot Robbie in three movies but the Australian star is looking forward to Gaga's turn as the Joker's love interest and loves the idea of the character being passed around by "great actors".

She said: "It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning, all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor.

"And I feel like in not so many cases are they female characters.

"Queen Elizabeth I, but like beyond that — which I got to have a crack at as well, which I was honoured to do. I was like, 'Wow, Cate Blanchett did Queen Elizabeth I. Now I get to.'"

Meanwhile, Brendan revealed that he had joined the movie to have the chance to work with Phoenix again after the pair collaborated on the 2004 film The Village.

He said: "It wasn't the material, which is a great way to get me out of having to answer any questions about the criteria.

"It was the achievement of the first film. I worked with Joaquin before on The Village... And so I knew him from then."

ALSO READ: Lady Gaga in early talks to star in Joker sequel, set to be a musical