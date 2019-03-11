Lady Gaga to star in Gucci movie

PHOTO: Reuters
Bang

Lady Gaga is set to star in a movie about the Gucci fashion family.

The 33-year-old singer and actress is teaming up with director Sir Ridley Scott for the untitled venture, which will reportedly follow the tumultuous Gucci family and the murder of Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of fashion house founder Guccio Gucci.

According to Deadline, Gaga will star as Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio who was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband's assassination on the steps of his office in 1995.

Patrizia served 18 years in jail before being released in 2016.

The movie is being scripted by Roberto Bentivegna and will be based on the Sara Gay Forden book, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.

Ridley Scott plans to direct the feature after he wraps filming on The Last Due,l and will also produce the project alongside his wife Giannina Facio and Scott Free Productions.

Deadline reports it was Giannina who wanted to pursue the movie, which is framed around the rise of a family business that denigrated into squabbles over control of the business and greed, at a time when Gucci was being corporatised.

The murder of Maurizio came as he had two daughters with Patrizia, but left her for another woman.

Patrizia had had a brain tumour removed and her children blamed the medical procedure for her actions, but she was depicted as a hot-blooded woman out for revenge and dubbed Black Widow.

She was originally sentenced to 29 years in prison but served 18 of them.

For Gaga, the role is her first since she had her breakout acting role alongside Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born.

The role garnered her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress and saw her take home the gong for Best Original Song for Shallow, one of the hits from the movie's soundtrack.

More about
movies

TRENDING

Singapore dad shares the heartbreak of losing his baby to Kawasaki disease
Singapore dad shares the heartbreak of losing his baby to Kawasaki disease
House tour: A bright and spacious 3-bedroom HDB in Bishan
House tour: A bright and spacious 3-bedroom HDB in Bishan
Ex-wife of Kelantan sultan shows off baby whom she says is their son
Ex-wife of Kelantan sultan shows off baby whom she says is their son
Lawyer of maid convicted of stealing from Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong&#039;s home argues she was framed
Lawyer of maid convicted of stealing from Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong's home argues she was framed
77-year-old man dies after being knocked down by SMRT double-decker bus at Yishun junction
77-year-old man dies after being knocked down by SMRT double-decker bus at Yishun junction
Apple TV+ is now available in Singapore. Here&#039;s how you can get a free one-year subscription
Apple TV+ is now available in Singapore. Here's how you can get a free one-year subscription
Malaysian driver sends pedestrian flying, blames her for the accident
Malaysian driver sends pedestrian flying, blames her for the accident
&#039;No one likes you&#039;: Maid abuses boy in public
'No one likes you': Maid abuses boy in public
Taiwanese screen goddess Brigitte Lin, 65 and young at heart
Taiwanese screen goddess Brigitte Lin, 65 and young at heart
Growing your own vegetables at home? Here&#039;s what you need to know
Growing your own vegetables at home? Here's what you need to know
More workplaces to get funds for facilities for staff to freshen up after walking or cycling to work: LTA
More workplaces to get funds for facilities for staff to freshen up after walking or cycling to work: LTA
Keto diet 101: A guide to low-carb restaurants, bakes and snacks in Singapore
Keto diet 101: A guide to low-carb restaurants, bakes and snacks in Singapore

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

From a $20,000 &#039;jet plane&#039; to a simple cremation, he plans the final party of your life
From a $20,000 'jet plane' to a simple cremation, he plans the final party of your life
1-for-1 buffet dining promotions in Singapore (November 2019)
1-for-1 buffet dining promotions in Singapore (November 2019)
We try McDonald&#039;s new Choco Banana Pie, get up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot &amp; other deals this week
We try McDonald's new Choco Banana Pie and here's our verdict
Planning to break up after you BTO-ed? You might lose up to $78K
Planning to break up after you BTO-ed? You might lose up to $78K

Home Works

What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?
What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Jam Hsiao and Jay Chou take down &#039;blackface&#039; photos at Halloween party from Instagram
Jam Hsiao dresses up as Will Smith for Halloween but removes photos later - because ‘blackface’?
Is this worth $170,000? Netizens disapprove of artwork by Faye Wong&#039;s daughter
Is this worth $170,000? Netizens disapprove of artwork by Faye Wong's daughter
&#039;I&#039;ve never been jealous of my brother&#039;, says Christopher Lee&#039;s younger bro Frederick
'I've never been jealous of my brother', says Christopher Lee's younger bro Frederick
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum&#039;s salary to buy game character &#039;skins&#039;
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum's salary to buy game character 'skins'

SERVICES