Lady Gaga to star in Gucci movie

Lady Gaga is set to star in a movie about the Gucci fashion family.

The 33-year-old singer and actress is teaming up with director Sir Ridley Scott for the untitled venture, which will reportedly follow the tumultuous Gucci family and the murder of Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of fashion house founder Guccio Gucci.

According to Deadline, Gaga will star as Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio who was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband's assassination on the steps of his office in 1995.

Patrizia served 18 years in jail before being released in 2016.

The movie is being scripted by Roberto Bentivegna and will be based on the Sara Gay Forden book, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.