Lady Gaga visits Maxwell Food Centre, signs fan's vinyl record

Mother Monster is in town, and she didn't miss a chance to indulge in some local cuisine.

On Tuesday (May 20), Lady Gaga was seen at Maxwell Food Centre for a meal with her entourage.

Netizens said the 39-year-old, clad in black from head to toe, sat on table 171.

One lucky fan even had his Mayhem vinyl record signed by her as she was leaving and heading to her car.

Another fan who was there documented the moment, uploading a video on TikTok to express his excitement.

"Sixteen years of being a Little Monster (Gaga's fandom name) and I saw her nose right in front of me while I was going for a coffee break at Maxwell Food Centre. Felt surreal!" he said.

Netizens in the comments section congratulated him, with one cracking a joke.

"Omg! Government Hawker," they wrote, referring to Gaga's 2011 song Government Hooker.

Here for a four-show run at the National Stadium, she has two concerts left on May 21 and 24.

