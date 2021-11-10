Lady Gaga wore a "bulletproof dress" to Joe Biden's inauguration.

The 35-year-old pop star has hailed her Schiaparelli Haute Couture frock — which she wore at the United States President's swearing-in ceremony in January — as armour-like and one of her favourite "ever" designs.

The Stupid Love singer told British Vogue in a video titled Life in Looks: "This is one of my favourite things I've ever worn. I wore this Schiaparelli design for the inauguration, and nobody knows this, but this a bulletproof dress."

The gown — a structured navy jacket with a full silk red skirt — was designed by the fashion house's creative director Daniel Roseberry, but Gaga didn't go into more details on the outfit's protective qualities.

However, the House of Gucci actress gave additional insight into why the dress was meaningful to her as it represented her "heritage as an Italian-American."

She elaborated: "And I knew, Schiaparelli being an Italian fashion house, it was something that I really, really wanted to do for my heritage as an Italian-American woman that would be singing for President 45 to be leaving and to invite President 46 into office."

Gaga also reflected on the impressive gold dove brooch that complemented the look and added an opulent flair.

She said: "When I saw that golden dove, I just knew that this was the right piece."

Gaga's outfit isn't the only fond memory she has of the special day in Washington, DC, as she mused she'll "never forget" her escort to the microphone, Marine Captain Evan Campbell.

The A Star is Born Academy Award winner added: "I'll never forget speaking to this young man that I was with. He was asking me if I was nervous and I said yes. But sometimes, fashion can really give you wings… like a dove."

The 12-time Grammy Award-winner has gushed about her time at the presidential ceremony before.

In January, she said: "It was the honour of my lifetime."