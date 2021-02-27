Lady Gaga's dogs recovered safely, dog walker is in stable condition

Lady Gaga's dogs have been recovered safely.

According to a report by Associated Press, her two French bulldogs were brought to the Los Angeles Police Department's Olympic Community Police Station earlier today (Feb 27) by an unidentified woman.

The singer is currently in Rome filming a movie. Her representatives and detectives went to the station and confirmed that they were her dogs.

A representative for the police said that the woman who dropped off the dogs appeared to be "uninvolved and unassociated" with the attack on Wednesday night (Feb 24).

It's not clear how she came into possession of the dogs.

On Wednesday night, Ryan Fischer, 30, was out walking the chart-topping pop star's beloved French bulldogs Koji, Miss Asia, and Gustavo in West Hollywood when he was attacked by two men, who shot him four times in the chest before making off with two of the three dogs.

The dog walker was rushed to hospital, where he now said to be in a stable condition, and on Friday his family sent their heartfelt thanks to Gaga - who is currently in Italy and had left Ryan to look after her pooches - for reaching out to offer her support to them amid the horrifying attack.

Ryan's family told TMZ: "Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery. We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan.

"Of course, we also want to thank Lady Gaga who has shown nothing but non-stop love and concern for Ryan and our family right from the outset. Ryan loves Gustavo and Koji as much as Lady Gaga does; so we join in her plea for their safe return."

Following the incident, Ryan's assailants made off with Koji and Gustavo, whilst Miss Asia fled the scene and was later recovered by police and returned to one of Gaga's bodyguards.

