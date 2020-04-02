Lady Gaga's romance made Instagram official

PHOTO: Instagram/ladygaga
Bang

Lady Gaga has been spotted a number of times growing close to a mystery man over the last few months. After it was revealed over the weekend that the hunk is in fact Michael Polansky, the Parker Group CEO, she has now taken to social media to share her first picture of them together.

In the image, the 33-year-old singer can be seen sitting on Michael's lap, while he holds her.

But she has yet to confirm her man's name, as no-one was tagged in the image and Gaga didn't name Michael in the caption, which read: "We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you're the best!"

The couple were seen kissing on a hotel balcony in Miami over the weekend, and were also seen holding hands and kissing in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve.

And an insider recently claimed the Bad Romance hitmaker is "crazy about" her new man.

A source said: "[Gaga] has been dating the same guy for over a month. They've been seeing each other since before the holidays and she's crazy about him."

According to the insider, prior to their smooch in Sin City, the duo had "already been seeing each other for weeks".

Gaga endured a turbulent time in her love life in 2019, splitting from sound engineer Dan Horton after just a few months of dating and, before that, calling off her engagement to Christian Carino in February.

The New York-born star - who has remained tight-lipped about her new romance - revealed her split from Dan via an Instagram post after attending her friend Sarah Nicole Tanno's bachelorette party.

Gaga - who was also previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "An about-to-be-married woman and me, a single lady."

More about
celebrities singer Lady Gaga Dating/Relationships Social media Instagram

TRENDING

Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Wuhan virus: Couple stays home, attends own wedding via live-stream
Wuhan virus: Couple stays home, attends own wedding via live-stream
Footage of Indonesian flight passengers from Wuhan getting sprayed with chemicals go viral
Footage of Indonesian flight passengers from Wuhan getting sprayed with chemicals go viral
Wuhan virus: G.E.M&#039;s tear-jerking music video on real-life common heroes sends netizens crying
Wuhan virus: G.E.M's music video on common heroes sends netizens crying
Coronavirus: S&#039;pore reports first cases of local transmission; 4 out of 6 new cases did not travel to China
Coronavirus: S'pore reports first cases of local transmission
Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop
Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop
What Wuhan virus? It&#039;s business as usual for globetrotter Nas Daily
Nas Daily gets hate for being too positive
Li Chun on Feb 4 - When is the best date &amp; time to deposit money?
Li Chun on Feb 4 - When is the best date & time to deposit money?
Goodbye heartbreak! Ku Hye-sun&#039;s leaving for England
Goodbye heartbreak! Ku Hye-sun's leaving for England
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
Selina Jen celebrates CNY with family trip but ends up in tears instead
Selina Jen celebrates CNY with family trip but ends up in tears instead
&#039;You hurt me!&#039;: Maid cries after allegedly getting kicked out by employer, police investigating
'You hurt me!': Maid cries after allegedly getting kicked out by employer, police investigating

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink
Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink
45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore

Home Works

Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
Tips on caring for wood furniture
Tips on caring for wood furniture
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This made my day: Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa

SERVICES