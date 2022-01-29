Lana Condor engaged to long-time boyfriend

Lana Condor is engaged to her long-time boyfriend Anthony De La Torre.

The 24-year-old actress has taken to social media to announce her engagement, revealing that Anthony popped the question after six years of dating.

She wrote on Instagram: "Saying YES was the easiest decision I've ever made. I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere."

Lana also hailed her future husband as the "greatest man in the world".

The X-Men: Apocalypse star said on the photo-sharing platform: "Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world. Emmy & Timmy said it's about time mommy & daddy got engaged!"

Lana also shared some details about her engagement ring.

The actress — who was born in Vietnam, before she was adopted by American parents — shared: "Anthony worked with the INCREDIBLE Vietnamese female owned @parisjewellerscanada to design the most stunning piece I've ever seen!

"The fact he knew how important it was to me that he'd collaborate with a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is. I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over."

Lana also shared a video of her engagement on Instagram.

In the clip, she says: "Oh my God, you're my fiance. I love you."

Anthony has announced the news on his own Instagram, too.

He wrote: "That moment when you ask your best friend to be by your side forever… I've wanted to do this for six years. The easiest decision I've ever made was to ask this angel to be my wife.

"I'm so grateful to have designed this ring with the Vietnamese owned @parisjewellerscanada. Every detail of the ring has purpose and means so much to us both."