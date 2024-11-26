Lana Del Rey to release 10th studio album in May

Lana Del Rey will release her 10th studio album, The Right Person Will Stay, in May.

The 39-year-old singer-songwriter feels "so grateful" for the upcoming 13-track record - which she has previously said will be a country LP - and has teased fans her first single from the album, which will drop on May 21st, will be called Henry.

Lana wrote on Instagram: "The right person will stay. Out May 21. So grateful that my 13 tracks came together with my beautiful work between Luke, Jack, Zach and Drew Erickson amongst others. Happy for you to hear a few songs coming up before Stagecoach starting with Henry. Love Always (sic)"

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DCzwsqYzuUm/[/embed]

Lana's album news came just hours after the star revealed she is to embark on a 2025 UK and Ireland stadium tour.

The Born To Die hitmaker will play London's Wembley Stadium on July 3, as part of her biggest headline run in the UK.

Lana's 2025 jaunt kicks off at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on June 23 and includes stops at Glasgow's Hampden Park on June 26; Liverpool FC's ground, Anfield Stadium, on June 28; and Dublin's Aviva Stadium on June 30.

Tickets go on general sale from 10am via Live Nation on Friday (Nov 29).

It comes after Lana headlined Coachella in the US, and Reading and Leeds Festival in the UK earlier this year.

The Sad Girl hitmaker has worked with regular collaborator Jack Antonoff and country music maker Luke Laird on her upcoming album.

Speaking at Billboard's pre-Grammy event in Los Angeles earlier this year, she teased: "If you can't already tell by our award winners and our performers, the music business is going country. We're going country. It's happening.

"That's why Jack has followed me to Muscle Shoals, Nashville, Mississippi, over the last four years."

In an Instagram video, she said: "Jack's [Antonoff] in town, I'm going to see him work on some little songs. I've had a really beautiful week with [songwriter and producer] Luke Laird."

