Lance Bass hints at NSync reunion

Lance Bass has hinted at an NSync reunion.

The pop quintet - also comprising Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez - went their separate ways in 2002 after forming in 1995.

The group previously briefly reunited in 2013 when Justin accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). In 2019, Lance, Joey, JC, and Chris reunited onstage during Ariana Grande's Coachella performance.

Now, Lance has teased that they "owe it to the fans" to give them something special "at some point", but he has no idea when that would be.

Speaking to Billboard News, Lance said: "Never say never.

"I mean, who knew we were going to be doing Coachella a few years ago? I think it just has to be the right time; we all have to be inspired in the moment. But I do think the world needs something again from NSync.

"I always feel bad that there was no ending, because we didn't have a final show, we didn't have a final tour, because we didn't know it was the final days. I think we owe it to the fans to give them something at some point. I just hope it's before I'm 80 years old."

In 2020, Lance revealed he had been enjoying weekly virtual "happy hours" with his former bandmates while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lance believes interviewing each of his former bandmates separately on his podcast helped to "bond" them even closer.

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live, he said: "The interviews really kind of even bonded us even more, especially during this quarantine.

"Your relationships, they get tighter, so now we have happy hours every week together on Zoom which is fun."

Asked by host Andy Cohen if Justin was involved in the virtual catch-ups, Lance confirmed he was, prompting the presenter to exclaim: "You did that, Lance Bass!"

His guest replied: "Bringing people together Andy, bringing people together."

Justin had appeared on the podcast and Lance admitted he "loved" having the singer as a guest.

He said: "I loved it, I thought it was fun. I heard a lot of things for the first time coming out of Justin's mouth about NSync. He doesn't really talk about NSync too much. It was great to hear his perspective."

And he claimed Justin even told him he was open to the idea of getting back together with the group, "that he actually would be interested in talking about a reunion," Lance said.