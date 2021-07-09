Larry Hama says Snake Eyes movie deviates from his comics

It is not uncommon for creators to distance themselves from their works especially if it had undergone a film adaptation – just ask Alan Moore and you’d get an idea where this is going.

Thankfully, it does seem that Larry Hama, writer for the classic G.I. Joe comics, is not casting any aspersions. In fact, based on his private screening for the upcoming Snake-Eyes movie ‘surpasses his expectations by a lot’.

If Hama is onboard, so are we!

Just got home from a private screening of Snake-Eyes. It surpasses my expectations by a lot. Much more of a martial arts... Posted by Larry Hama on Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Considering that the movie took quite some time in development and its leadup was slightly worrying, having Hama in the movie’s corner does bode well for the flick overall.

Impressive fight choreography? We’re all prepped for this!

Want to learn more about Snake Eyes? Here’s all you need to know about G.I. Joe’s silent ninja.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent.

Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teaches Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.

Based on the iconic G.I. Joe character, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins also stars Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta and Iko Uwais as Hard Master.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins hits theatres on July 22 (Singapore) / July 23 (US).

This article was first published in Geek Culture.