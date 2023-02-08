The Last of Us episode 5 premieres early, ahead of Super Bowl

HBO’s The Last of Us has been taking the world by storm, but it seems even the best of us knows its limits. The post-apocalyptic hit series is looking to avoid the Super Bowl competition by releasing episode five on Feb 10, two days ahead of its usual Sunday (Feb 5) (or Monday, if you’re in the Asia time zones) slot.

The next episode of #TheLastOfUs premieres FRIDAY 2/10 at 9PM on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/1jgFmxCLol — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) February 6, 2023

The announcement comes after the premiere of the fourth episode, which hit yet another viewership high. The next episode will air at the usual time slot of 6pm PT / 9pm ET (10am SGT), with all subsequent episodes returning to the normal weekday slot, including the Season 1 finale on 12 March. A second season for the show has been set, though there isn’t a specific release date just yet.

The decision to steer clear of the Super Bowl hype is understandable, considering the stacked lineup scheduled for this year’s iteration. Apart from Rihanna’s performance, the biggest sports event in the States will showcase at least 11 new movie trailers of upcoming blockbusters like Fast X, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Other titles include DC’s The Flash, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, The Little Mermaid, Scream VI, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and Pixar’s Elemental, with potential appearances from Creed III and John Wick: Chapter 4.

Super Bowl 2023 kicks off on Feb 12 at 6.30pm ET, but regardless of who lifts the trophy, the fans are the the real winners here. An early premiere is always a treat, and judging by how The Last of Us has been going from strength to strength with each episode, the fifth will likely keep this momentum rolling.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.