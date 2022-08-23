The Last of Us series gives extended look at Pedro Pascal in first teaser

As Ellie and Joel gear up for their debut on the small screen, HBO has dropped a first look teaser of its The Last of Us series, showing stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in their respective roles as the post-apocalyptic survivors.

The reel came as a surprise reveal at the end of a larger sizzle reel released by HBO Max, which consists of other shows like Succession, The White Lotus, and His Dark Materials.

It starts from the 1:40 mark, and begins with Ellie saying, "Everybody I've cared for either died or left me." Joel later responds by saying, "You have no idea what loss is."

There are a brief glimpses of other scenes as well, including the heartbreaking opening scene from the Naughty Dog game, a bit of Joel teaching Ellie to use a gun, and more.

Apart from the main duo, the teaser also offers a first look at Nick Offerman as Bill, a character who forms an uneasy alliance with the former in the original title, and Nico Parker as Joel's daughter Sarah.

It's over quickly, but these cuts give an idea of the tone that the team is looking to build.

The Last of Us is slated to premiere sometime in 2023, though an exact release window has yet to be announced.

The show will tell the events of the original game, with some of stories in its 10 episodes set to "deviate greatly" from what came before.

Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, co-president of Naughty Dog, are serving as co-creators and executive producers.

Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam are also executive producing the series.

The show is part of the line-up for other The Last of Us projects.

The PlayStation 5 remake for The Last of Us Part I is arriving on Sept 2, while a multiplayer game is currently in the works.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.