The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey says season 2 is 'pretty likely' if people keep watching

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey has a positive update on the hit HBO Max series.

In an interview, Ramsey, who plays Ellie in the adaptation series — said that a second season is likely given its popularity.

"If people keep watching, I think [a second series] is pretty likely. It's down to the guys at HBO," said the actress. "There's nothing confirmed yet, so we'll have to wait and see."

The Last of Us is based on a video game of the same name.

A gripping story of love, hope, perseverance and recovery, the series sees a hardened survivor named Joel smuggle a 14-year-old girl named Ellie out of an oppressive quarantine zone set in a world twenty years after modern civilisation has been destroyed by a pandemic.

Aside from Ramsey, the series also stars The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal as Joel. Anna Torv plays Tess, Gabriel Luna is Tommy, Ashley Johnson is Anna, Nick Offerman is Bill, Storm Reid is Riley and Merle Dandridge reprises her role of Marlene from the video game.

4.7 million people turned in to catch the premiere of The Last of Us when it was released on Jan 15. The series quickly became HBO's second-best debut of the last decade, coming behind House of the Dragon which pulled nearly 10 million viewers when it premiered in August 2022.

The number of viewers for The Last of Us jumped to 5.7 million when the second episode aired, making it the largest week-two audience growth for an HBO Original drama series in the history of the network.

Dubbed the best video game to tv series adaptation by fans and critics alike, the series has been celebrated for its emotional storytelling and close attention to the source material.

Should season two happen, Neil Druckmann, creator of the property and creative director for the 2013 game, has hinted that it could deal with the events that played out in The Last of Us Part II (via The Hollywood Reporter).

