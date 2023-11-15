Late Michael Jackson's jacket sold for $336k

A jacket worn by the late Michael Jackson has sold for US$250,000 (S$336,750).

The black and white garment was worn by the Thriller hitmaker in a 1984 Pepsi advert and was expected to fetch £200,000-£400,000 (S$336,600 - S$673,280) when it went under the hammer at the Propstore London auction on Friday (Nov 10).

The jacket was one of more than 200 pieces of music memorabilia at the sale, with a La Rocka! jacket worn by the late George Michael in the I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me) music video sold for £93, 750 including buyer's premium — far exceeding the expected selling price of between £30,000 and £60,000 — and a beehive hairpiece worn by Amy Winehouse in her 2007 video for You Know I'm No Good went for £18,750.

Other items included in the sale had previously belonged to the likes of David Bowie, Queen, Elvis Presley, Oasis and Johnny Marr.

However, a Gibson guitar owned by AC/DC rocker Angus Young didn't sell, nor did a limited-edition Yellow Submarine Beatles jukebox.

Ahead of the auction taking place, Propstore had teased they expected bidding to get "highly competitive" because there were so many "unique" and iconic items up for grabs.

Mark Hochman, Director of Music and Posters at Propstore, previously said: "Taking inspiration from last year's highly successful music sale, we have strived to be bigger and better for 2023 and with incredible, unique content from rock and pop legends — John Lennon, The Beatles, David Bowie, George Michael, Michael Jackson, Oasis, AC/DC, KISS, Nirvana, Kurt Cobain, Queen, Elvis Presley and Amy Winehouse.

"For many of these exclusive lots, it is the first time they have been offered for sale to the public and Propstore expect bidding to be highly competitive."

ALSO READ: Michael Jackson is highest earning dead celebrity