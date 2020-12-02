Laura Dern caps long Hollywood career with Oscar win

This has certainly been a very good year for Laura Dern.

The 52-year-old has been enjoying a career revival of sorts, with a string of starring roles in critically acclaimed film and TV projects -- and now she has claimed her first Oscar.

Dern triumphed on Sunday in the best supporting actress category for her portrayal of a cutthroat divorce lawyer in Marriage Story, on the heels of wins at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild awards and the Baftas.

She also featured in another Oscar-nominated film this past year, Little Women, and is enjoying success on the small screen in the HBO hit series Big Little Lies as ambitious executive Renata.

But it is her work as Nora, the lawyer representing Scarlett Johansson's Nicole in her divorce from Adam Driver's Charlie in Marriage Story, that has turned into her crowning glory.

"Some say never meet your heroes, but I say, if you are really blessed, you get them as your parents. I share this with my acting heroes, my legends, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern," Dern told the audience, her mom looking on in tears.

Dern bested a field that included Johansson, her Little Women co-star Florence Pugh, past Oscar winner Kathy Bates and Margot Robbie.

The Academy Award, which comes on Dern's third nomination, is quite a gift for the actress, who turns 53 on Monday.

"This is the best birthday present ever," she said on stage.

HOLLYWOOD ROYALTY

Born into Hollywood royalty, the veteran actress began her career as a teenager in the 1980s and over three decades has played radically different roles.

She enrolled at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), intending to study psychology and journalism, but she withdrew two days into the semester after being cast in David Lynch's 1986 mystery-thriller Blue Velvet.