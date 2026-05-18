Le Sserafim's Invitation VR concert dazzles with creative stage designs and fan interactions

Who needs a front-row concert ticket when you can step inside the show?

My colleague Dana and I attended Le Sserafim's VR concert: Invitation on Saturday (May 16) and the 12K ultra-high-definition visuals made every detail crystal clear. All it took was a headset for us to get closer to the group than we could imagine.

Once we put it on, a floating photocard appeared for us to tap and reveal a member. A virtual Le Sserafim lightning-shaped lightstick also materialised in our right hand.

We were transported into an elevator that began on the 52nd floor — a nod to their debut date May 2, 2022. Before it ascended to the 88th floor, we were prompted to pick a level, which corresponds to a specific member with each button marked by their birthday.

I selected Yunjin, while Dana chose Kazuha, who later appeared during the individual segments.

One of the best features of the virtual concert is their stunning stage designs; the first was a Mexican-themed kitchen with a giant white takeout box on top of a cutting board in the centre of the screen.

The box was lifted to reveal the quintet — comprised of Sakura, Chaewon, Yunjin, Kazuha and Eunchae — before they launched into a performance of Spaghetti (2025), dressed in red and black accented outfits.

Moving to a room designed like a circuit board, the members materialised in a flash of lightning. An intro piece of Chasing Lightning (2025) played before the members launched into an electrifying performance of Crazy (2024).

Taking a break with a short talking segment, Le Sserafim welcomed Fearnots (fandom name) to the group's first-ever VR concert and expressed their excitement for the upcoming stages.

The members then kicked off a 'find the member' game — arguably the concert's most interactive segment — as the lights went out and our lightsticks turned into spotlights. Dana and I swept our hands around, trying to track down the members darting through the dark.

In another stage design, the scenery transitioned into a city landscape with the members, now dressed in white and black polka-dotted fits, posing in a side alley decorated with graffiti and performing Come Over (2025) and Impurities (2023).

In the one-hour concert, we were also brought to a light and breezy ocean-inspired setting for their 2025 song Pearlies (My oyster is the world), where the members performed atop a road sign-turned-stage, with five sailboats — each bearing their names — drifting in the background.

There was a barren, otherworldly planet with a massive heart beating overhead as they delivered a fiery performance of Antifragile, which ended in a meteor shower.

Ending the concert on a light, celebratory note, the group performed Perfect Night against a pixelated, Pac-Man-esque backdrop.

Overall, most of the performances were similar to the comeback concepts, but what impressed me the most about the stage locations was the creative and out of the box (figuratively and literally) designs, compared to previous VR concerts I've seen.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Megan, who has been a fan of Sakura and Chaewon since 2018, said that it was her first time at a VR concert.

The 28-year-old added: "I thought it was way better than expected and honestly felt like a real concert with the talking segments and how they interacted with the audience."

Each ticket comes with a random photocard of an individual member, an A5 postcard and a group photocard.

There will be two sets of designs up for grabs. The first will be for screenings held from May 17 to 24, while the second will be for screenings held from May 25 to June 2.

Le Sserafim VR concert: Invitation is screening from now to June 2 exclusively at Golden Village Bugis+, with tickets priced at $38 for members and $40 for the public.

Le Sserafim, who were last here in August 2025, is set to return to Singapore this November for their second world tour Pureflow on Nov 28. More details to be released.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com

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