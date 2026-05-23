Lea Seydoux explains why she hates wearing clothes that are 'too fashion'

Lea Seydoux hates wearing clothes that are "too fashion".

The Spectre star, 40, has opened up about her red carpet style after jetting to the Cannes Film Festival in France to premiere two new films - Gentle Monster and The Unknown - and Lea confessed she never wants her looks to be too edgy because she's an actress "not a model".

She told Vogue: "What I try to do when I dress up is not to disappear behind the clothes. I don't like when it's too fashion - I'm not a model, I'm an actress.

"I like to own the clothes in a way. I don't want the clothes to own me."

She added: "I like to be chic, but I also like to be sexy, feminine."

Lea went on to reveal the inspiration behind her 2026 outing to Cannes was old Hollywood, saying: "I love this period. I just thought that women were so elegant, like Grace Kelly. I like to be a bit timeless in a way."

She also admitted she has a simple trick to looking and feeling good on the red carpet - revealing she likes to have one glass of bubbly before she steps out.

She told the publication: "I love to have a glass of champagne before I walk the red carpet because it puts me in a good mood. It really helps, actually - I think that the secret for the red carpet is to be just as relaxed as possible."

Lea previously opened up about her everyday style explaining her look is very much linked to growing up in Paris, France - explaining she rarely ever gets manicures and she feels "like a clown" if she wears too much make-up.

She told Intothegloss.com: "I guess people wear red lips, here [in Paris]. There are no nail salons in Paris - it is very expensive to do a manicure. I sometimes get one done. But you don't have the same culture, the beauty culture.

"They're not very coquette. I think I am both - I think I am coquette, but also simple. The thing is, when I wear too much make-up, or I'm too dressed up, I look like a clown."

She added: "I would love to take more risks - have pink hair - but it doesn't look right on me. I really like more simple, men's-style shirts, men's jeans and jackets. Very simple.

"I am feminine - I like a black dress - but at the same time masculine. I feel like a woman, but not girly-girly. For events, I feel weird if I'm too done up … it doesn't fit me. I feel awkward."

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