League of Legends Netflix series Arcane unveils character posters

Netflix and Riot Games have unveiled eight character posters for the upcoming animated series Arcane. The posters feature some of the League of Legends heroes such as Jinx, VI and more.

The posters also reveal the cast members who would be voicing the characters in the animated series. Voicing Vi is Hailee Steinfeld, Jinx is voiced by Ella Purnell, Jayce is voiced by Kevin Alejandro, Caitlyn is voiced by Katie Leung, Silco is voiced by Jason Spisak, Mel is voiced by Toks Olagundoye, Vander is voiced by JB Blanc and Viktor is voiced by Harry Lloyd.

PHOTO: Netflix

The synopsis of Arcane reads:

“Set in the utopian region of Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun, Arcane follows the origins of two iconic League champions-and the power that will tear them apart.”

Currently, there is no release date set for Arcane. However, Netflix is dropping the trailer on Sept 26, 2021.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.