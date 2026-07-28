Faye Wong's singer daughter Leah Dou spotted in Singapore

Faye Wong's daughter Leah Dou was spotted in Singapore on Saturday (July 25).

A Xiaohongshu netizen made a post on July 26, where she recounted her meeting with the 29-year-old singer-songwriter.

She wrote: "Just yesterday, I was marvelling at how Leah received first place in the latest episode of (Chinese competition show) Singer 2026, and I met her at Orchard Road today!

"At first glance, I noticed her poise and aura. As I passed by, I came to a sudden realisation, 'Isn't that Leah?' I turned back quickly and said, 'Excuse me.'

"That was how it led to these photos taken together. I am so happy that I forgot what I wanted to say. In the end, all I said was, 'All the best!'"

The netizen shared that she is a fan of Chinese singer Faye and had followed her news all these years, watching Leah grow up under the spotlight.

In the past, she had always thought of Leah only as "Faye's daughter", but after meeting her in person, she realised that Leah is her own person with her individual style and was very "polite".

The netizen also uploaded a few photos taken together with Leah, believed to be opposite Concorde Hotel Singapore.

Faye and Dou Wei, vocalist of Chinese rock band Black Panther, met in 1991 and married in 1996. Leah was born the following year. When they divorced in 1999, Leah's custody rights went to Faye.

In the comment section of the post, another netizen posted a snapshot she took of Leah, also believed to be taken at Orchard Road.

She wrote in the caption: "I met her too but didn't dare to approach and trouble her!"

Leah, who held her first concert in Singapore in 2025, first contributed her voice to Faye's song Tong (1998) when she was one year old. In 2011, she formed and became the lead singer of her first band and released her song With You the following year.

She is currently a contestant in Singer 2026, the 11th season of the programme, competing against singers including Chyi Yu, Tiger Hu and Azora Chin.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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