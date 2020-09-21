Leaked sex video: Netizens claim woman looks like busty Taiwanese TV host Xiong Xiong; agency responds

Whatever happens in the bedroom, stays in the bedroom. And keep recording devices out of it, too.

On Friday night (Sept 18), a three-minute sex clip was leaked onto the internet, and netizens claim the woman in the video looks like 34-year-old star Belle Chuo. The Taiwanese TV host goes by her stage name Xiong Xiong (Bear) and is famed for her generous bosom.

The online 'sleuths' even dug out different photos that showed Xiong Xiong wearing a similar T-shirt, bracelet, and hairband as the woman in the video.

When approached by the Taiwanese media, her manager reportedly said: "We didn't see the video so we really can't comment."

Some netizens have left unsavoury messages on Xiong Xiong's Facebook and Instagram accounts, the media added, and she has disabled the comment functions.

Since the leak, a person has also said online that a second clip would be released.

