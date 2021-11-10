Leaked Spider-Man: No Way Home images allegedly show 3 Spideys and blind lawyer

In what is possibly the worst kept secret in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, leaked photos have now shown that the long-standing rumours are true – the main stars of the previous two Spider-Man franchises, along with the lead from a Netflix TV series are crossing over, and making their not-so-secret appearances in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In a now-deleted Tweet from YouTuber John Campea, two photos clearly show Charlie Cox, star of Netflix’s Daredevil, reprising his role as Matt Murdock (is there another blind lawyer linked to Peter Parker?), along with Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield suited up alongisde Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The multiverse is in play people!

And given the recent poster from the movie that shows Doc Ock and Green Goblin, alongside hints of Electro and Sandman, Spider-Man (Holland) will need all the help he can get to face-off against the Sinister Four. Five if Vulture shows up, though Six is the preferred name.

While we usually take such news with a huge grain of salt, these look legit. Unless someone cleverly photoshopped both images and took a photo of a monitor, to make the photos look like “leaks” from the set.

If so, these are good fakes as even the living room scene is the same when juxtaposed against the same setting in the recent trailer.

The lamps are the same as with the bookshelf as well.

It’s always been a given that Maguire and Garfield, who despite his protests, will be back, but it’s great to see everyone’s favourite blind lawyer in the scene. Can we take a moment to express just say how happy we are that Sony has decided to keep his look almost identical to the Netflix series?

After all, it’s been a bit of a mess after Netflix and Marvel had a bit of a terrible break-up. Does this mean that the other characters from the Netflix experiment (Luke Cage, Jessica Jones and Danny Rand) are also back?

What does this mean for the rumoured appearance of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the upcoming She-Hulk Disney+ series? Let’s not ponder that for now, and just celebrate the fan-fulfillment from Sony.

Will we see an updated trailer soon? Our Spider-Sense says that will probably be the case but it does put a small damper on the reveal. The last time we saw such an epic crossover would have been with Free Guy and Ready Player One.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.