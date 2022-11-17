'At least let me hug an oppa': Hong Huifang added unscripted scene of her embracing Yeo Jin-goo in Ajoomma

Perfectly reasonable, or irresistible?

It seems Ajoomma actress Hong Huifang was too enthralled with co-star Yeo Jin-goo during one of their scenes together.

The film's director He Shuming dropped this juicy piece of information during a press conference with Taiwanese media on Wednesday (Nov 16) in the run-up to the 59th Golden Horse Awards happening on Nov 19.

Ajoomma has garnered four nominations, including Best Leading Actress for local veteran actress Huifang and Best New Director for Shuming.

Shuming revealed that a scene in which Huifang embraced the 25-year-old Korean actor was completely unscripted, according to entertainment news outlets.

Yahoo Taiwan reported that Huifang, 61, who was present during the briefing, admitted to the bold move and shared that it "felt natural" due to the atmosphere at the time.

She continued: "It's reasonable right, I'm already in Korea, at least let me hug an oppa."

Was she joking? One can only wonder.

But this wouldn't be the first time that the seasoned actress has taken creative licence with a script to greater effect.

She shared in an interview with AsiaOne how she'd unintentionally ad-libbed after being "overtaken" by emotions while filming scenes with co-stars Jung Dong-hwan and Kang Hyung-suk.

But the unscripted lines turned out so well that they ended up being included in the final cut.

He Shuming and Hong Huifang at the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival. PHOTO: Facebook/Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival

K-actor that fan Huifang would most love to work with

Naturally, the conversation with Taiwanese media soon floated to which Korean actor Huifang — a self-confessed K-drama fan — would most want to work with.

Although it was previously acknowledged that her favourite K-star "of all time" is Crash Landing On You's Hyun Bin, Huifang preferred to remain coy this time around.

She replied laughing: "As long as it's a handsome guy," adding, "Jung Dong-hwan is already very handsome".

The 73-year-old veteran actor, who's also up for the Best Supporting Actor award, plays a security officer whom Huifang's character meets while in South Korea.

During the conference, Shuming also shared with Taiwanese media how the cast and crew initially had a difficult time adjusting to the harsh wintry conditions in South Korea.

"We had many night shoots and our brains were nearly frozen with temperatures dropping to minus 20 degree Celsius outdoors," he said.

